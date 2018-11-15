Dillard’s, KB Home fall; Oracle, Berry Global rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday: Royal Bank of Scotland Group, down 58 cents to $5.93 Two British Cabinet ministers quit in protest over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group, down 58 cents to $5.93

Two British Cabinet ministers quit in protest over Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the European Union.

Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.44 to $46.77

The seller of networking equipment and services reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

J.C. Penney Co., up 14 cents to $1.36

The struggling department store operator reported a quarterly loss that wasn’t as big as analysts were expecting.

Dillard’s Inc., down $10.94 to $62.85

The retailer’s quarterly earnings fell far short of what investors were looking for.

Oracle Corp., up $1.79 to $50.63

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new holding in the maker of business software.

KB Home, down $3.19 to $17.61

The homebuilder issued a weak sales outlook, dragging the entire sector lower.

Facebook Inc., down 37 cents to $143.85

The New York Times published a lengthy story on how the company responded to a series of scandals.

Berry Global Group Inc., up $4.41 to $50.31

The packaging company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.

