Brisk hiring in health care, restaurants and factories

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring strengthened across a number of sectors in October, including construction, manufacturing and health care, amid strong demand for workers and rising wages. Construction added 30,000 jobs. Manufacturing gained 32,000 — its…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring strengthened across a number of sectors in October, including construction, manufacturing and health care, amid strong demand for workers and rising wages.

Construction added 30,000 jobs. Manufacturing gained 32,000 — its biggest monthly jump since December — defying concerns, at least so far, that trade tensions would dampen job growth.

Education and health services added 44,000 jobs as hospitals, doctors’ offices and nursing care facilities expanded staffing. The category that includes restaurants and bars rebounded sharply after a flat September, adding 42,000.

Overall, U.S. employers added 250,000 jobs in October, and wages grew at their fastest year-over-year pace since 2009. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said.

Industry (change from previous month) October 2018 September 2018 Past 12 months Construction 30,000 20,000 330,000 Manufacturing 32,000 18,000 296,000 Retail 2,400 -32,400 36,600 Transportation, warehousing 24,800 20,800 183,700 Information (Telecom, publishing) 7,000 -4,000 -15,000 Financial services 7,000 15,000 115,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 35,000 46,000 516,000 Education and health 44,000 26,000 499,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 42,000 0 254,000 Government 4,000 -3,000 66,000 Source: Labor Department

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.