Brisk hiring in health care, restaurants and factories

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 11:42 am 11/02/2018 11:42am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring strengthened across a number of sectors in October, including construction, manufacturing and health care, amid strong demand for workers and rising wages.

Construction added 30,000 jobs. Manufacturing gained 32,000 — its biggest monthly jump since December — defying concerns, at least so far, that trade tensions would dampen job growth.

Education and health services added 44,000 jobs as hospitals, doctors’ offices and nursing care facilities expanded staffing. The category that includes restaurants and bars rebounded sharply after a flat September, adding 42,000.

Overall, U.S. employers added 250,000 jobs in October, and wages grew at their fastest year-over-year pace since 2009. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said.

Industry (change from previous month) October 2018 September 2018 Past 12 months
Construction 30,000 20,000 330,000
Manufacturing 32,000 18,000 296,000
Retail 2,400 -32,400 36,600
Transportation, warehousing 24,800 20,800 183,700
Information (Telecom, publishing) 7,000 -4,000 -15,000
Financial services 7,000 15,000 115,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 35,000 46,000 516,000
Education and health 44,000 26,000 499,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 42,000 0 254,000
Government 4,000 -3,000 66,000
Source: Labor Department

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance
