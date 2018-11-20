Bezos’ Day One Fund awards $10M to three D.C.-area nonprofits

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, have donated $10 million to three D.C.-area nonprofits to support their fights against homelessness.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, have donated $10 million to three D.C.-area nonprofits to support their fights against homelessness.

The Bezos’ Day One Fund announced Tuesday the 24 recipients of its first set of grants, totaling $97.5 million. The $2 billion Day One Fund was established in September.

In Greater Washington, Community of Hope was awarded $5 million, the District Alliance for Safe Housing $2.5 million and Northern Virginia Family Service $2.5 million. In central Virginia, the Henrico-based Housing Families First was awarded $2.5 million.

“These 24 organizations are working on a number of initiatives that support families in need — from emergency shelter and safe short-term shelter for families to get on their feet, to access and support for permanent housing and support services that help families move forward together,” Jeff Bezos said in a statement posted on the Day One Fund website. “We hope these grants provide the…