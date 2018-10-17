You’ll be eating here soon: 11 new D.C. restaurants you won’t want to miss

Washington’s restaurant scene has had a busy year. Between the latest Michelin guide, the much-publicized fight over the tipped minimum wage, and The Wharf adding a huge new dining destination, the city’s food scene has been…

Washington’s restaurant scene has had a busy year. Between the latest Michelin guide, the much-publicized fight over the tipped minimum wage, and The Wharf adding a huge new dining destination, the city’s food scene has been abuzz.

Dozens of out-of-town chains are trying to get in, but many of the city’s current and budding restaurateurs have been working on their latest offerings. Meanwhile, tons of new spots are still trying to get open, bringing a range of new and interesting spots to D.C. and the suburbs.

Here are a few around Greater Washington that we’ve been looking forward to. Though restaurants are notoriously plagued by opening delays, we’ve rounded up the ones that are likely to get open by the end of this year or early next year. We’re sorry in advance if the photo gallery above makes you hungry.