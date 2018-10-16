UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson and Morgan Stanley jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday: Johnson & Johnson, up $2.61 to $136.56 The health care products company reported higher sales of prescription drugs. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.,…

Johnson & Johnson, up $2.61 to $136.56

The health care products company reported higher sales of prescription drugs.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.48 to $221.70

The investment bank’s stock rebounded after its trading and underwriting businesses did well in the latest quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $12.53 to $272.57

The largest U.S. health insurer raised its annual forecasts after it topped Wall Street estimates in the third quarter.

SendGrid Inc., up $5.52 to $36.46

The email delivery company accepted an offer from cloud communications platform company Twilio worth $36.92 per share in stock.

Morgan Stanley, up $2.48 to $45.94

The investment bank said its stock underwriting business performed well during the third quarter.

Adobe Inc., up $22.66 to $260.67

The software company rebounded after it reaffirmed its forecasts for the fiscal fourth quarter.

AutoZone Inc., down $13.49 to $773.51

Rival retailer Advance Auto Parts said it will start a specialty store on Walmart’s website.

Tesla Inc., up $17 to $276.59

Bloomberg News reported that a judge approved a settlement between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and securities regulators.

