202
Home » Business & Finance » NetJets agrees to buy…

NetJets agrees to buy up to 325 new Cessna jets

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:02 pm 10/15/2018 12:02pm
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Private jet operator NetJets has agreed to buy up to 325 new Cessna jets over the next 10 to 15 years.

NetJets and Cessna’s owner, Textron, announced the long-term purchase agreement Monday. The deal includes up to 175 midsize Citation Longitude planes and up to 150 large cabin Citation Hemisphere planes.

As part of the agreement, NetJets will help design the interior of a version of the Citation Hemisphere for its clients.

NetJets said it expects to take delivery of its first Citation Longitude in the second half of next year.

NetJets, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. It sells fractional ownership shares of private jets.

Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including railroad, insurance, clothing, utility furniture and jewelry firms.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500