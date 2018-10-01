202
Home » Business & Finance » Lavazza acquires Mars Inc.…

Lavazza acquires Mars Inc. coffee business

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 10:40 am 10/01/2018 10:40am
Share

MCLEAN, Virginia (AP) — Italian coffee company Lavazza Group has acquired Mars Inc.’s beverage division in an effort to expand its North American presence.

Financial details weren’t disclosed. Both companies are private.

Mars Drinks makes the Flavia single-serve machine and the Klix vending machine. The division had 900 employees and total sales of $350 million last year.

Mars Inc. is based in McLean, Virginia.

Turin, Italy-based Lavazza said Monday the acquisition will help it strengthen its position in the office and coffee vending segments.

The deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500