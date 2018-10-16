202
Johnson & Johnson tops 3Q expectations

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 7:01 am 10/16/2018 07:01am
FILE - This Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a selection of Johnson & Johnson brand first aid products arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Johnson & Johnson reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is edging out profit and revenue expectations for the third quarter and raising its profit outlook as domestic sales rise.

The company on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $20.35 billion, also exceeding forecasts.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.13 to $8.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $81 billion to $81.4 billion.

Company shares are down 4 percent this year.

