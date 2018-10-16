202
Home » Business & Finance » Japanese bank Nomura to…

Japanese bank Nomura to pay $480M for role in housing crisis

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:40 pm 10/16/2018 03:40pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese bank Nomura is agreeing to pay $480 million to U.S. authorities for its alleged role in the housing market bubble and the subsequent 2008 financial crisis.

The Justice Department alleges Nomura defrauded investors by knowingly selling mortgages that were not appropriately underwritten, which led to significant losses once those mortgages went sour.

These are similar allegations that the Justice Department has brought against other large banks for their role in the financial crisis. British bank Barclays settled with U.S. authorities earlier this year for $2 billion for its role in the crisis.

Nomura is not admitting fault as part of the settlement.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500