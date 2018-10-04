How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Global stocks fell Thursday as interest rates in the U.S. continued to rise. Technology and internet companies skidded and the Nasdaq composite took its biggest loss in three months. On Thursday: The S&P 500 index…

Global stocks fell Thursday as interest rates in the U.S. continued to rise. Technology and internet companies skidded and the Nasdaq composite took its biggest loss in three months.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index skidded 23.90 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,901.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.91 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,627.48.

The Nasdaq composite fell 145.57 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,879.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 24.38 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,646.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 index is down 12.37 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 169.17 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 166.84 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 49.66 points, or 2.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 228 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,908.26 points, or 7.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 976.12 points, or 14.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 111.40 points, or 7.3 percent.

