Here are the top Uber and Lyft destinations in Greater Washington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 17, 2018 2:32 pm 10/17/2018 02:32pm
As the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., will always attract tourists who need ride-share services to navigate the region and be transported to places like the Lincoln Memorial.

But the top destinations in the region for Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. suggest a higher percentage of those in the region use Lyft for day-to-day transportation, whereas Uber Technologies Inc. users are more likely to be tourists or travelers going places of interest like MGM National Harbor.

One example: The Walmart Supercenter at 99 H St. NW in NoMa and the Target at 3100 14th St. NW in Columbia Heights are the third- and fourth-most popular Lyft destinations for drop-offs and pickups this year. Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill is Lyft’s sixth-most popular spot, according to data provided by the company.

Lyft, which recently became the official ride-share service of Events D.C., said 20 percent of riders…

