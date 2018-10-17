Here are the top Uber and Lyft destinations in Greater Washington

The top destinations in the region for Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. suggest a higher percentage of those in the region use Lyft for day-to-day transportation, whereas Uber Technologies Inc. users are more likely to be tourists or travelers going places of interest like MGM National Harbor.

As the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., will always attract tourists who need ride-share services to navigate the region and be transported to places like the Lincoln Memorial.

But the top destinations in the region for Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. suggest a higher percentage of those in the region use Lyft for day-to-day transportation, whereas Uber Technologies Inc. users are more likely to be tourists or travelers going places of interest like MGM National Harbor.

One example: The Walmart Supercenter at 99 H St. NW in NoMa and the Target at 3100 14th St. NW in Columbia Heights are the third- and fourth-most popular Lyft destinations for drop-offs and pickups this year. Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill is Lyft’s sixth-most popular spot, according to data provided by the company.

You can take a look at the top 10 destinations for both services in the gallery above.

Lyft, which recently became the official ride-share service of Events D.C., said 20 percent of riders…