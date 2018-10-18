Here are Donald Trump’s biggest contributors in Greater Washington

You might be wondering who in Greater Washington — a region that voted pretty blue in 2016’s presidential election — is funding Donald Trump’s re-election bid. We combed through 12 months worth of campaign contribution…

We combed through 12 months worth of campaign contribution data collected by our parent company, American City Business Journals, from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, for Trump’s political action committee, Donald J. Trump For President Inc. The goal was to find out who the top 50 donors were from the Greater Washington during that time (see slides above).

You’ll notice there are some ties, as people tend to donate in similar amounts (especially when an ad suggests an amount) — but also because individual contributions are capped at $2,700 per race by law. So, a person can donate up to $2,700 for a primary, and another $2,700 for the general election, meaning $5,400 is really the highest total you’ll see here. Fun fact: People do occasionally donate more than that limit, sometimes by mistake, and have to either be…