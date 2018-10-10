202
Home » Business & Finance » DOJ approves $69B CVS…

DOJ approves $69B CVS Health-Aetna merger, with conditions

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 11:15 am 10/10/2018 11:15am
Share
FILE - IN this June 1, 2017 file photo,. a sign stands on the campus of the Aetna headquarters in Hartford, Conn. The Justice Department has agreed to Aetna’s plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business for individuals to fellow insurer WellCare, resolving competition concerns. Aetna announced Sept. 2018 it’d sell the business for an undisclosed amount. The move was seen as a way for CVS Health to move forward with its $69 billion takeover of Aetna. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The proposed $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna is getting a greenlight from the Department of Justice, with some conditions.

The Justice Department on Wednesday approved the deal on the condition that Aetna moves ahead with its plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business, resolving some anti-monopoly issues.

Aetna announced last month it’d sell the business for an undisclosed amount.

CVS announced plans to buy Hartford, Connecticut’s Aetna late last year. The deal is expected to give the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, drugstore chain a bigger role in health care, with the companies combining to manage care through CVS stores, clinics and prescription drugs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500