Laying over in Dulles on your trip to the U.S.? Stay for two nights — on us!

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 17, 2018 2:48 pm 10/17/2018 02:48pm
Destination D.C. hopes to lure more overseas visitors to the District with a new two-night stopover program from the United Kingdom. 

The program provides ground transportation, two free hotel nights and discounted admission to some of the city’s attractions to visitors from the U.K. They must fly United Airlines to Dulles International Airport and book through the airline’s U.K. travel agency, USAirtours. 

Stopover programs are nothing new — Iceland Air runs a popular one that incentivizes Americans flying to Europe to take a multiple-day layover in Reykjavik, and Turkish Airlines has a similar program with Istanbul. But they’re relatively rare in the U.S. — the only one we could find was a Honolulu stopover through Hawaiian Air.

D.C.’s pilot program is a partnership between tourism marketing group Destination D.C., the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority and United Airlines. It runs through Dec. 31 for travel through February 2019. 

