Choice opens Cambria College Park. Have a look inside.

Cambria Hotel College Park is now open, delivering another upscale lodging option for visitors to the University of Maryland and the surrounding area.

The 150-room hotel, at 8321 Baltimore Ave., features multifunction meeting spaces, a fitness center and onsite Orangetheory Fitness Studio for members, “spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors,” and the College Park Grill, a full-service restaurant with wood-fired ovens and grills.

It is the second Cambria in Maryland, after Rockville, and the third in Greater Washington — there is one in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, part of the CityMarket at O project. Another, on Buzzard Point in Southwest D.C. near D.C. United’s Audi Field, is planned, as is one at Potomac Yard in Alexandria.

Cambria is a flag of Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH). The College Park version is in the Southern Management Corp. portfolio, and the developer, as part of Tuesday’s grand opening, presented a $57,000 check to Elizabeth Seton…