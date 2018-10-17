202
Home » Business & Finance » Choice opens Cambria College…

Choice opens Cambria College Park. Have a look inside.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 17, 2018 7:43 am 10/17/2018 07:43am
Share

Cambria Hotel College Park is now open, delivering another upscale lodging option for visitors to the University of Maryland and the surrounding area.

The 150-room hotel, at 8321 Baltimore Ave., features multifunction meeting spaces, a fitness center and onsite Orangetheory Fitness Studio for members, “spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors,” and the College Park Grill, a full-service restaurant with wood-fired ovens and grills.

It is the second Cambria in Maryland, after Rockville, and the third in Greater Washington — there is one in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, part of the CityMarket at O project. Another, on Buzzard Point in Southwest D.C. near D.C. United’s Audi Field, is planned, as is one at Potomac Yard in Alexandria.

Cambria is a flag of Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH). The College Park version is in the Southern Management Corp. portfolio, and the developer, as part of Tuesday’s grand opening, presented a $57,000 check to Elizabeth Seton…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500