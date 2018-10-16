202
Centerplate’s sales at convention center, RFK fell short in past year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 16, 2018 5:44 pm 10/16/2018 05:44pm
Centerplate Inc., the company that holds the catering contract at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the RFK Stadium campus, saw sales fall about $2 million short of its projection in the year leading up to the re-compete for the contract, according to public records. 

The Stamford, Connecticut, company said Friday it decided not to rebid on the contract it had held for 10 years.

For 10 months of fiscal year 2018, Centerplate saw $2.1 million less in total sales than it had budgeted for, according to monthly data the company submits to Events D.C., the city’s conventions and sports authority. 

The data cover the period between October 2017 and September 2018 but do not include June 2018 or September 2018 because that info was not available. 

There was a shortfall of more than $1.5 million at the convention center in November 2017, according to the data. At the Events D.C. board meeting in January, a representative from Centerplate attributed the shortfall, in part,…

