202
Home » Business & Finance » BP starts expansion to…

BP starts expansion to Thunder Horse deep-water Gulf field

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 3:03 pm 10/18/2018 03:03pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Energy giant BP says it’s added the equivalent of 30,000 barrels of oil a day to production at its largest Gulf of Mexico platform, called Thunder Horse .

A news release Thursday from Houston-based BP United States says that brings the field’s gross output to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day. The field is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans, in more than 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) of water.

BP says the expansion started four months ahead of schedule and 15 percent under budget.

The company did not give the cost of adding a new subsea manifold and two wells tied into existing lines.

BP operates the platform and has a 75 percent working interest in it. ExxonMobil holds the other 25 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500