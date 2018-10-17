Bethesda REIT could reap $500M from sale of Boston Westin

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda-based hospitality-focused real estate investment trust, will market the Westin Copley Place for sale through Eastdil Secured, according real-estate capital markets publication Real Estate Alert. The 803-room Westin Copley Place in…

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda-based hospitality-focused real estate investment trust, will market the Westin Copley Place for sale through Eastdil Secured, according real-estate capital markets publication Real Estate Alert.

The 803-room Westin Copley Place in Boston’s Back Bay is the fourth-largest hotel in Massachusetts, Boston Business Journal research shows. The hotel’s sale price could reach $500 million, or around $623,000 per room, Real Estate Alert said.

Pebblebrook declined to comment on the deal.

The Westin Copley this summer completed a renovation of its guest rooms and suites with custom decor of Boston landmarks and new sliding-door entrances to bathrooms, among other updates.

“We’re excited to reveal new rooms that call to mind the spirit and culture of the city,” said Ray Hammer, the hotel’s general manager, this summer. “These revitalized spaces offer a place where guests can recharge after a day spent exploring Boston and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Pebblebrook…