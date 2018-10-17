202
Home » Business & Finance » Bethesda REIT could reap…

Bethesda REIT could reap $500M from sale of Boston Westin

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 17, 2018 6:59 pm 10/17/2018 06:59pm
Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda-based hospitality-focused real estate investment trust, will market the Westin Copley Place for sale through Eastdil Secured, according real-estate capital markets publication Real Estate Alert.

The 803-room Westin Copley Place in Boston’s Back Bay is the fourth-largest hotel in Massachusetts, Boston Business Journal research shows. The hotel’s sale price could reach $500 million, or around $623,000 per room, Real Estate Alert said. 

Pebblebrook declined to comment on the deal.

The Westin Copley this summer completed a renovation of its guest rooms and suites with custom decor of Boston landmarks and new sliding-door entrances to bathrooms, among other updates.

“We’re excited to reveal new rooms that call to mind the spirit and culture of the city,” said Ray Hammer, the hotel’s general manager, this summer. “These revitalized spaces offer a place where guests can recharge after a day spent exploring Boston and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Pebblebrook…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Real Estate News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500