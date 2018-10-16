At the new Whole Foods in Southeast, you can have a drink and shop

A not-so-typical Whole Foods Market is making its way to Southeast D.C. The 35,000-square-foot South Capitol Hill store at 101 H St. SE features in-store dining and beverage venues, including Philly Wing Fry, Kaz Sushi…

The 35,000-square-foot South Capitol Hill store at 101 H St. SE features in-store dining and beverage venues, including Philly Wing Fry, Kaz Sushi Bistro and SoCap Wine Bar & Pub, which will offer 16 wines by the glass and 12 beers on tap.

This will be Kaz Sushi’s second D.C. location. Philly Wing Fry is a concept from “Top Chef” alum Kwame Onwuachi, who opened Kith and Kin within the InterContinental Hotel at The Wharf. The Whole Foods location also contains self-serve coffee and juice bars.

“Whole Foods Market is really focused on being a culinary destination for our customers and that means not only providing them a place to buy groceries but also dining and a place to have a cocktail or sit down and do work,” said Heather McCready, public relations coordinator for Whole Foods Market.

