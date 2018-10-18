Anxo Cidery taking canning, tasting to Kennedy Street as part of proposed multifamily project

Anxo Cidery is taking its canning operation down Kennedy Street NW to D.C.’s Manor Park neighborhood, where it will be part of a proposed 46-unit residential-over-retail project. Coloma River Capital has submitted plans to the…

Coloma River Capital has submitted plans to the Board of Zoning Adjustment for the four-story plus penthouse development, which will take the place of two commercial buildings and one residential building. The 13,000-square-foot site has multiple addresses — 67-71 Kennedy St. NW and 5505 First St. NW.

A rendering and site plan accompanying the application indicates the building will house Anxo’s canning operation, tasting seats, a bar and open kitchen on the P1 level and ground floor, with about a two dozen seats on a patio outside. There will be multiple fermenting tanks, some as tall as 20-feet, and a 4,547-square-foot storage and canning room.

The building may also feature a separate, 2,200-square-foot market, perhaps an organic market, and a small café. All told, Coloma River’s Kennedy Street Lofts…