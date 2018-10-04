Alphabet and Simon Property skid while Constellation rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday: Constellation Brands Inc., up $11.34 to $222.10 The beer, wine and liquor maker raised its profit forecast for the year. Eli Lilly &…
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Constellation Brands Inc., up $11.34 to $222.10
The beer, wine and liquor maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
Eli Lilly & Co., up $4.37 to $112.99
The company said patients who took an experimental diabetes treatment lost weight and had lower blood sugar.
Cloudera Inc., up $1.97 to $19.05
The business software company said it will combine with Hortonworks.
Bank of America Corp., up 43 cents to $30.43
Banks continued to rise as interest rates rose further.
Alphabet Inc., down $34.46 to $1,177.07
Internet companies took sharp losses Thursday.
Simon Property Group Inc., down $4.02 to $169.08
High-dividend stocks like real estate investment trusts fell as bond yields increased.
Virtu Financial Inc., up $2.10 to $22.75
Bloomberg News reported that the high-speed trading company wants to buy Investment Technology Group.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $1.12 to $85.27
Energy companies lost ground Thursday as oil prices retreated from four-year highs.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.