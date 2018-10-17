202
A bar is coming to Shaw that combines pizza, community talks and broccoli

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 17, 2018 3:00 pm 10/17/2018 03:00pm
If you ever wanted to go to a bar that serves pizza and hosts TEDTalks, this is probably your best opportunity.

Local chain &pizza and event programmer Broccoli City are collaborating to open a bar in Shaw that wants to be a gathering place for discussion over pizza, music and drinks.

Broccoli Bar is scheduled to open Oct. 24. Its menu features an &pizza counter where guests can choose from &pizza’s classic, breakfast pies, and an exclusive Broccoli Bar pie — called Mad Cheddar, &pizza’s take on a broccoli cheddar soup.

The approximately 1,000-square-foot space at 1817 7th St. NW will hold 120 people at capacity and have outdoor patio seating and a DJ booth inside.

While very much still a bar, what differentiates Broccoli Bar is the emphasis placed on bi-monthly programming where guests can gather free of charge and discuss issues facing the local community, social entrepreneurship, tech, education and the arts.

On its opening day, Broccoli Bar will put on its TEDTalks-spin,…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
