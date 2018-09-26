Western Union, Nielsen rise; Worthington, Actuant fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday: 21st Century Fox Inc., up 46 cents to $45.67 The company will sell its remaining stake in British pay TV provider Sky to…
21st Century Fox Inc., up 46 cents to $45.67
The company will sell its remaining stake in British pay TV provider Sky to Comcast.
Nielsen Holdings PLC, up 76 cents to $27.96
Bloomberg News reported that the company has received takeover interest from Blackstone and Carlyle.
Worthington Industries Inc., down $3.80 to $42.50
The metal manufacturer posted earnings and revenue that fell what short of what analysts were expecting.
Western Union Co., up 29 cents to $19.06
The company is considering selling its business-payments unit, according to Bloomberg News.
Actuant Corp., down $2.15 to $27.60
The industrial products company forecast earnings that were lower than analysts’ estimates.
AAR Corp., up $2.59 to $48.62
The airplane maintenance company reported results that came in ahead of Wall Street’s forecasts.
Community Health Systems Inc., up 6 cents to $3.47
The company reached a settlement with the government ending an investigation into conduct by its Health Management Associates unit.
Cintas Corp., down $11.80 to $201.16
The uniform supplier reported growth in its rental business that was weaker than analysts expected.
