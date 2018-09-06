We pored through all 9 Isabella Ch. 11 filings. This is what we found.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Mike Isabella filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, the latest in a string of blows to the business since he was sued for sexual harassment earlier this year. Isabella settled…

Isabella settled the suit with former General Manager Chloe Caras for an undisclosed amount (more on that later), but that hasn’t stopped his business from hemorrhaging for the past few months. He shuttered four restaurants since the case was filed: Requin at Mosaic in Merrifield, his first effort, Graffiato in Chinatown; Grafiatto in Richmond; and the massive Isabella Eatery food hall in Tysons Galleria.

Isabella’s Chapter 11 constitutes nine different bankruptcy cases, all filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland. Eight of the cases are affiliated with individual restaurants within his group and the ninth was filed by Mike Isabella Inc., a corporation that lists only Isabella among its officers.

Here are some of the most interesting tidbits from our first read of…