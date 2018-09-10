SAIC buying Engility in $2.5 billion all-stock deal

202
Reston-based Science Applications International Corp. has agreed to buy Chantilly-based Engility Holdings in an all-stock deal valued at $2.5 billion, creating what the two call the “second largest independent technology integrator in government services.”

The combination of the two publicly traded companies, SAIC (NYSE: SAIC) announced, will speed up SAIC’s growth into key markets, “enhance its competitive position and provide significant financial benefits,” per a release. It will create a company with 23,000 employees and expanded capabilities in systems engineering, mission and IT.

The deal comes just a few months after news broke that Engility was reportedly being offered for sale, with interest coming from the likes of SAIC and Arlington-based CACI International (NYSE: CACI). Engility declined comment at the time, calling the reports “rumors and speculation.”

