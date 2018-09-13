Qualcomm and Tailored Brands rise; Kroger stumbles

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday: Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.30 to $6 The company reported disappointing results from a study of an imaging compound used in prostate cancer…

