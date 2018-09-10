Kaiser Permanente adding another local medical center, this one in Prince George’s

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States is planning yet another medical center for Greater Washington. The Kaiser affiliate, now a few years into an aggressive regional expansion, announced Sept. 7 plans for a new facility…

The Kaiser affiliate, now a few years into an aggressive regional expansion, announced Sept. 7 plans for a new facility in Bowie to support its growing network. The building, which Kaiser will own, is scheduled to open in 2020.

The 45,558-square-foot building at 5404 Hillmeade Road will offer primary care, behavioral health, optometry, pharmacy, laboratory and imaging services, according to a release. Full details on construction cost and staff size are not yet available, a Kaiser spokesman said.

Kaiser’s physicians have been involved in the project’s design to ensure the space best serves the organization’s patients, said Dr. Bernadette Loftus, associate executive director of The Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, in a statement. It also means a more convenient experience with these different services in the same building, she said.

It’s Kaiser’s fifth medical center…