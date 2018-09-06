Here’s Honest Tea’s plan to hit $1 billion in sales. It includes Happy Meals.

When Seth Goldman co-founded Honest Tea in 1998, his goal was simple: create a healthy, organic drink with sustainability and transparency at the core of his business. Two decades later, that hasn’t changed. But the…

When Seth Goldman co-founded Honest Tea in 1998, his goal was simple: create a healthy, organic drink with sustainability and transparency at the core of his business.

Two decades later, that hasn’t changed. But the market has — and the company needs to keep up.

That’s why the Bethesda-based beverage maker is repositioning itself as a “health and wellness megabrand,” beyond the tea it’s best known for, said General Manager Clare Koller. Her mission? Make sure customers know its teas, kids juices, lemonades and sports drinks are all part of the same family, she said, “because we don’t think consumers are actually understanding that at the shelf.”

The company brought on Koller last year from The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) — which bought the bottled tea startup in 2011 — to lead the effort. It’s a matter of making its products more widely available and recognizable, said Goldman, the company’s “TeaEO Emeritus,” but “we don’t have to go through a reformulation…