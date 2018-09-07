GAO: Critical actions needed to address major U.S. cyber challenges

The U.S. needs to develop a more comprehensive national cybersecurity strategy to provide a framework for how to engage both domestically and internationally on cyber attacks and other information security matters. That’s one of 10…

The U.S. needs to develop a more comprehensive national cybersecurity strategy to provide a framework for how to engage both domestically and internationally on cyber attacks and other information security matters.

That’s one of 10 urgent actions the Government Accountability Office details in a new “high-risk update” delivered to congressional leaders. The report offers a big-picture view of initiatives underway to enhance the federal government’s information security and beef up the cyber defenses of the nation’s critical infrastructures — the energy grid, transportation systems and financial networks, to name three.

The report was published the day before the one-year anniversary of one of the most infamous cyber breaches of recent memory: the revelation by credit reporting giant Equifax that hackers had accessed the personal information of 148 million Americans.

That and other incidents illustrate the enormity of the challenge. The risks to IT systems supporting the federal…