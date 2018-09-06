Contractor sues Glenstone museum for $24 million ‘disorganized’ expansion planning

Hitt Contracting Inc. has sued the foundation behind the Glenstone Museum in Potomac for $24 million in damages it attributes to a “torrent of changes” and repeated disruptions caused by the foundation in executing its…

Hitt Contracting Inc. has sued the foundation behind the Glenstone Museum in Potomac for $24 million in damages it attributes to a “torrent of changes” and repeated disruptions caused by the foundation in executing its plan to become one of the largest private museums in the world.

The Falls Church-based contractor sued Glenstone Foundation Inc. Aug. 30 in the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, blaming the foundation’s “disorganized” approach for the millions of dollars in time and cost overruns it took to complete the $200 million expansion. The foundation delayed making crucial decisions, requested more than 2,400 changes and refused to acknowledge the financial implications of its actions, according to the complaint.

Hitt claims those issues forced it and its subcontractors to self-fund the project for months at a time, contrary to the provisions of the contract, and that the foundation now refuses to acknowledge the expansion’s substantial completion, which Hitt said it reached this…