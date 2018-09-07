Business services, health and construction led August hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — In August, the sectors of business services, health care, construction and warehousing led the U.S. job gain. Professional services, which include jobs in computer systems, architecture and temporary help, added 53,000 jobs.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — In August, the sectors of business services, health care, construction and warehousing led the U.S. job gain.

Professional services, which include jobs in computer systems, architecture and temporary help, added 53,000 jobs. It has been the leading source of hiring over the past 12 months.

Education and health added 40,700 positions last month, construction companies 23,000 and transportation and warehousing 20,200.

Not all sectors enjoyed job growth. Manufacturing, retail, information and the government each shed workers last month.

Overall, U.S. employers added 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate held at 3.9 percent for a second straight month, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) August 2018 July 2018 Past 12 months Construction 23,000 18,000 297,000 Manufacturing -3,000 18,000 254,000 Retail -5,900 4,100 62,000 Transportation, warehousing 20,200 6,600 172,700 Information (Telecom, publishing) -6,000 -1,000 -30,000 Financial services 11,000 2,000 111,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 53,000 37,000 519,000 Education and health 40,700 35,400 449,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 17,000 32,000 253,000 Government -3,000 -6,000 1,000 Source: Labor Department

