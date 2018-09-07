Billionaire David Rubenstein gives his take on Amazon’s HQ2

The Carlyle Group co-founder and billionaire David Rubenstein thinks the region has a lot going for it in its attempt to lure Amazon.com’s second headquarters — and the promise of millions of square feet of…

“I think it would make a lot of sense if they were to do so,” Rubenstein said in an exclusive interview with me Wednesday to reflect upon 10 years of leadership at the Economic Club of Washington. D.C.. and his upcoming interview with Amazon founder and richest man alive Jeff Bezos. Rubenstein said HQ2 — announced a year ago today by the company — might be his first question, although his last will be if Bezos plans to run for president.

“I can see the arguments, because you’ve got three geographic areas; you can be in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. You have a lot of very well-educated people, you have a lot of technology, universities and schools around here,” Rubenstein said, rattling off a list of qualities Amazon has made known…