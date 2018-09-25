202
Home » Business & Finance » Bill overhauling songwriter royalties…

Bill overhauling songwriter royalties heads to Trump’s desk

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 8:29 pm 09/25/2018 08:29pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to substantially overhaul the way music is licensed and songwriters compensated for songs online is being sent to the president’s desk for his signature.

Congress cleared the bill Tuesday, giving final passage to a rare bipartisan accord between Republican and Democratic lawmakers. It enjoyed wide support in both the House and Senate, and within the music industry.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.

The Orrin B. Hatch Music Modernization Act, named after the retiring Utah senator, who is also a musician, creates a new independent entity that will license songs to companies that play music online.

The nonprofit collective will then pay songwriters, including those who wrote pre-1970s classics before music copyrights protected their work.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander championed the bill.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Government News Music News Tech News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500