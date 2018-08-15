202
Home » Business & Finance » WOW Air is offering…

WOW Air is offering $129 flights from BWI to Europe this fall

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 15, 2018 3:04 pm 08/15/2018 03:04pm
Share

If you’ve been pondering a trip to Europe, now might be the time to spring for tickets.

Low-cost airline WOW Air is offering some one-way fares for $129 this fall for trips to 11 European cities. The Icelandic carrier announced Wednesday that the low fares would be available from all 13 of the U.S. airports where it has a presence, including BWI/Marshall Airport.

The low-cost tickets are being offered for trips to Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Stockholm, Milan, Lyon and Barcelona between September and Dec. 5, according to the announcement.

Snagging the lower fares may mean making some compromises, though. Some trips may take more than 20 hours because of layovers in Iceland, and return fares are not always as discounted. The airline also charges fees for carry-ons, checked bags and seat reservations.

The special fares only apply to certain trips and are selling out fast — many flights out of BWI to destinations like Paris and Stockholm were…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500