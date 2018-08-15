WOW Air is offering $129 flights from BWI to Europe this fall

Low-cost airline WOW Air is offering some one-way fares for $129 this fall for trips to 11 European cities. The Icelandic carrier announced Wednesday that the low fares would be available from all 13 of the U.S. airports where it has a presence, including BWI/Marshall Airport.

If you’ve been pondering a trip to Europe, now might be the time to spring for tickets.

The low-cost tickets are being offered for trips to Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Stockholm, Milan, Lyon and Barcelona between September and Dec. 5, according to the announcement.

Snagging the lower fares may mean making some compromises, though. Some trips may take more than 20 hours because of layovers in Iceland, and return fares are not always as discounted. The airline also charges fees for carry-ons, checked bags and seat reservations.

The special fares only apply to certain trips and are selling out fast — many flights out of BWI to destinations like Paris and Stockholm were…