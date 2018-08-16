Working the Room: When you change the rhythm, remember to tell the band

I love summer. It’s one of my favorite times of year, for all kinds of reasons.

But one element that always throws me off, no matter how much I prepare, is the schedule shift and, often, implosion.

Take summer camps. Our three small kids go from being in two set schools to all over the map. So all of our tried-and-true systems that successfully carry us through the school year suddenly disappear, leaving confused and often frustrated parents.

What time does Kid No. 1 need to be picked up this week (because it’s different than last week)? Wait, what day did Kid No. 2 need the white T-shirt for tie-dying? We need to have Kid No. 3 to day care early this week because … wait, I can’t remember why exactly?

And I’ll spare you the packing paraphernalia panic. Where is the sunscreen … the lunchbox … the permission slip … the rule list … the backpack … and on and on.

During one recent morning, while panicking looking for one of the items above (I can’t remember which),…