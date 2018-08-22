Target and Lowe’s jump while Harford Financial falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday: Target Corp., up $2.67 to $85.94 The retailer raised its annual forecasts as its sales over the internet and in stores both climbed.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Target Corp., up $2.67 to $85.94

The retailer raised its annual forecasts as its sales over the internet and in stores both climbed.

Lowe’s Cos., up $5.78 to $105.52

The home improvement retailer had a solid second quarter as Americans continue to invest in their homes.

Super Micro Computer Inc., down $2.70 to $15.65

The server technology company said the Nasdaq will move to delist its stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., down $2.18 to $50.16

The insurance and financial services company said it will buy insurance underwriter Navigators for $70 a share, or $2.08 billion.

Exact Sciences Corp., up $15.27 to $65.32

The company said it will work with Pfizer to market Cologuard, a stool screening DNA test for colorectal cancer.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 66 cents to $20.87

Energy companies rose as oil prices jumped for the second day in a row.

Johnson Controls International PLC, down 40 cents to $39.61

Industrial companies struggled Wednesday and lagged behind the broader S&P 500 index.

Nvidia Corp., up $9.50 to $262.82

Technology sector stocks reversed course after an early slide.

