Sports betting is coming to Charles Town. Will it impact Maryland’s casinos?

The owner of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia says the casino — located a little more than 60 miles from downtown D.C. — will start offering sports betting on Sept. 1.

The casino’s sports book will be managed by William Hill US, the largest sports betting operator in the U.S.

Penn National said it has been developing a new sports book located near it Skybox Sports Bar and has been installing new walls and dozens of televisions for more sports viewing.

Penn National CEO Timothy Wilmott said in a statement the enthusiasm around sports betting has been climbing since a federal ban was repealed in May, opening more parts of the country to the practice.

“Our customers can’t wait to begin wagering on sports,” Hollywood Casino GM Scott Saunders said in a statement. “This region is a hotbed of both professional sports and college athletics, and we look forward to becoming a destination for fans in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.”

