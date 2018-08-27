Gerald Gordon retiring from Fairfax County EDA

Gerald Gordon, who has led Fairfax County to economic powerhouse status as the longtime president and CEO of the county's Economic Development Authority, announced Monday he is leaving at the end of the year.

Gerald Gordon, who has led Fairfax County to economic powerhouse status as the longtime president and CEO of the county’s Economic Development Authority, announced Monday he is leaving at the end of the year for a fellow position with the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

“Without any doubt, my greatest accomplishment has been the assembly of an extraordinary team of professionals who — individually and collectively — represent the finest economic development team in America, perhaps in the world,” Gordon, who turns 68 next month, said in a statement. “We have been extremely fortunate to have been strongly supported by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, the FCEDA Commission, and the business community at large.”

During Gordon’s tenure — 35 years with the EDA, 31 years as its president — Fairfax County has grown from 32 million square feet of office to 117 million and from 243,000 jobs to more than 600,000, according to an EDA release. He guided the county’s economic…