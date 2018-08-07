DXC: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ DXC Technology Co. (DXC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $259 million. On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ DXC Technology Co. (DXC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $259 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.28 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.

DXC shares have dropped 8 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXC

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.