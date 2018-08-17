Cel-Sci gets OK for plan to avoid stock delisting

Cel-Sci Corp. said that the NYSE American has accepted its plan to regain compliance.

The Vienna biotech has until Jan. 14 to meet the exchange’s listing standards.

The company’s total market cap sits at around $24 million, well below the $50 million that would help it avoid delisting.

Cel-Sci Corp. said it took a small step toward regaining compliance on the New York Stock Exchange American.

The Vienna biotech, which received a notice in July that it could be delisted for failing to meet the exchange’s requirements, said Friday that the NYSE American has accepted its plan to bring itself back into compliance.

Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM) submitted its plan to the exchange July 30 and received a notice Thursday giving the company until Jan. 14 to meet the standards, according to an announcement. If the company does not make the necessary progress by the end of this period, it could be delisted. Cel-Sci could, at that point, appeal the decision.

