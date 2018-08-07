Beacon Roofing: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $49.4 million. The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $49.4 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

Beacon Roofing shares have declined 33 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.48, a fall of roughly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

