Another designer boutique testing the waters in Georgetown

The latest boutique to sign a short-term lease in Georgetown is women’s clothier Cynthia Rowley, which will open in August at 3306 M St. NW.

The 1,125-square-foot boutique, which will sell women’s apparel, accessories and swimwear, will stay at least through the winter. Rowley calls the pop-up store a “nomadic retail concept;” she opened two in California in 2017.

Eastbanc Inc. has been signing short-term leases with retailers, especially those new to the District, for the past year. The Cynthia Rowley lease is a “market test” agreement that runs through winter but allows for conversion to a long-term lease if the store shows strong sales.

The boutique will inhabit space formerly home to Design Within Reach.

Cynthia Rowley follows the recent signing of Canadian women’s boutique Aritzia at 3210 M St. NW and outdoors brand Roots at 3259 M St. NW.