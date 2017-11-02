Markets Right Now: Stocks wobble on earnings and tax talk

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:55 a.m.

Stocks are trading lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors pore over House Republicans’ tax proposals as well as a disappointing round of company results.

Rubbermaid owner Newell Brands plunged 27 percent and generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries dropped 16 percent. Both cut their annual forecasts following weak third quarter reports.

Homebuilders fell after Republicans proposed to limit a popular tax deduction on mortgage interest. Lennar fell 2.9 percent and Toll Brothers fell 6.2 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,574.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,436. The Nasdaq composite is down 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,690.

___

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly flat on Wall Street Thursday, as investors look for the much-anticipated release of House Republicans’ tax plan. Investors’ attention was also focused on the expected announcement of a new Federal Reserve chair.

Rubbermaid owner Newell Brands plunged 23 percent after it cut its annual forecasts following a weak third quarter report.

Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands jumped 8.3 percent after it gave a more optimistic forecast.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell one point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,578.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,437. The Nasdaq composite is down 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,698.

