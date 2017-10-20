201.5
Yellen says Fed’s extraordinary policies may be needed again

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 7:30 pm 10/20/2017 07:30pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is defending the central bank’s extraordinary efforts to fight the Great Recession and says they might be needed again.

Yellen said in a speech Friday that the U.S. economy has made “great strides.”

During the recession, the Fed pushed short-term interest rates to zero. When the economy needed more help, it took the extraordinary step of buying hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of bonds to push long-term interest rates lower.

Now the economy is improving, and the Fed is raising short-term rates and reducing its massive bond portfolio. But Yellen says economic forces have driven short-term interest rates to unusually low levels. So when the next downturn hits, it will have less room to cut rates and likely will have to buy bonds again.

