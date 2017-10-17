UnitedHealth and Morgan Stanley climb while Impax skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Morgan Stanley, up 18 cents to $49.12
The company had a better-than-expected third quarter as its wealth management business performed well.
Johnson & Johnson, up $4.67 to $140.79
The health care conglomerate raised its annual forecasts after strong third-quarter report.
Netflix Inc., down $3.20 to $199.48
The streaming video company gained subscribers, but its debt and programming costs continue to rise.
Boeing Co., down $1.13 to $258.62
European aerospace company Airbus announced a deal with Canadian company Bombardier.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $10.69 to $203.89
The health insurance company did better than expected as its Medicare Advantage business grew.
Impax Laboratories Inc., down 65 cents to $19.30
The generic drug company said it will combine with competitor Amneal Holdings.
Badger Meter Inc., down $6.20 to $44.60
The gas and water flow measurement device company fell short of analyst estimates in the third quarter.
Synchronoss Technologies Inc., down 54 cents to $13.19
Siris Capital Group will buy the mobile service company’s Intralinks unit for $1 billion and a $185 million equity investment.
