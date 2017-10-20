Town board approves plans for Legoland New York

GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) — A Hudson Valley town planning board has approved the site plan for a proposed Legoland amusement park, completing a 17-month review of the project.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that the Goshen, New York, planning board voted 6-0 in favor of the $500 million project Thursday.

Opponents of the park have called for a referendum on the sale of several small parcels of land from the town to developers. Town officials are fighting the referendum effort and say even if voters block the sale, the park will still be built under a modified plan.

Park developers have previously said they are hoping to open in 2019.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.