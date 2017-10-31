Pfizer beats 3Q profit forecasts

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer is reporting third-quarter profit of $2.84 billion, topping expectations.

On a per-share basis, the New York company posted a profit of 47 cents Tuesday. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 67 cents per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.17 billion, which met forecasts.

Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.58 to $2.62 per share, with revenue in the range of $52.4 billion to $53.1 billion.

Pfizer shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.