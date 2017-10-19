Markets Right Now: Technology, banks lead US stocks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading U.S. stocks slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Apple gave up 2.7 percent Thursday, while Facebook lost 1.1 percent and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, lost 1 percent.

Cruise lines, fast-food restaurants and other consumer-focused companies also declined. Health care stocks were among the big gainers.

The market was pulling back from its latest record highs.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,555.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44 points, or 0.2 percent to 23,112. The Nasdaq composite lost 41 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,582.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.31 percent.

9:35 a.m.

