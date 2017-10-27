Markets Right Now: Tech jumps, but indexes are mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are mixed at the open thanks to solid quarterly earnings from technology companies as Microsoft, Intel and Alphabet.

Investors also cheered a report Friday that showed the U.S. economy grew by a stronger than expected 3 percent in the third quarter.

Microsoft rose 7.9 percent and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, jumped 5.8 percent. Online retailer Amazon soared 9.2 percent.

But major stock indexes were mixed as energy companies lost ground. Chevron lost 3.5 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 6 points or 0.2 percent, to 2,567.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,363. The Nasdaq composite is up 71 points, or 1 percent, to 6,629.

