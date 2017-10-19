Longtime news anchor Michele Marsh has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Michele Marsh, a popular longtime news anchor in New York City, has died.

Her son, John Paschall (PASH’-ahl), says Marsh succumbed to cancer this week at her South Kent, Connecticut home. She was 63.

Marsh was among the TV newswomen who achieved success in the male-dominated profession in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The five-time Emmy Award winner was an anchor and correspondent on the CBS and NBC flagship stations in New York City for more than two decades.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.